Western Wealth Management LLC Takes $299,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $62.72 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.66.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

