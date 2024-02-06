Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 33,778 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,262,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 13,136.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDRR stock opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $563.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.85. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12-month low of $38.14 and a 12-month high of $44.77.

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

