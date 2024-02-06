WestRock (WRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on February 21st

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.3025 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

WestRock has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. WestRock has a payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WestRock to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 59.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WestRock by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,896,000 after buying an additional 975,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

