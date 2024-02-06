Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after purchasing an additional 80,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after buying an additional 77,125 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,891,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,707,000 after buying an additional 179,064 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,362,000 after acquiring an additional 208,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,480,000 after acquiring an additional 368,601 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WH has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH opened at $78.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.37. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

