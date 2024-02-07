162,438 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Purchased by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 162,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 272.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.47. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

