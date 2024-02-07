67,207 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Purchased by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,764 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,509 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.16.

Shares of BMRN opened at $89.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $112.03.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

