A & J Mucklow Group P L C (LON:37HR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $103.50

A & J Mucklow Group P L C (LON:37HR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.50 ($1.30) and traded as high as GBX 103.50 ($1.30). A & J Mucklow Group P L C shares last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.30), with a volume of 93,500 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 103.50.
A&J Mucklow Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust. The Company is principally engaged in developing and investing in industrial and commercial buildings in locations around the Midlands. The Company operates in two segments, which include investment and development property, and trading property.
