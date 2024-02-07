ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.26.

ACAD stock opened at $25.74 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,769.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at $312,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,769.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,106 shares of company stock worth $480,868. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

