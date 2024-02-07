Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF – Get Free Report) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Addex Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addex Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Bristol-Myers Squibb 1 15 3 0 2.11

Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus target price of $61.17, suggesting a potential upside of 24.17%. Given Bristol-Myers Squibb’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bristol-Myers Squibb is more favorable than Addex Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Bristol-Myers Squibb 17.83% 50.33% 16.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.0% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bristol-Myers Squibb $45.01 billion 2.23 $8.03 billion $3.86 12.76

Bristol-Myers Squibb has higher revenue and earnings than Addex Therapeutics.

Summary

Bristol-Myers Squibb beats Addex Therapeutics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Addex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for addiction. It has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Indivior PLC; and The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd and changed its name to Addex Therapeutics Ltd in March 2012. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia. It also provides Yervoy for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; Empliciti for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Abecma for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Reblozyl for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta thalassemia; Opdualag for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Zeposia to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. In addition, the company offers Breyanzi, a CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Onureg for the treatment of adult patients with AML; Inrebic, an oral kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of myelofibrosis; Camzyos for the treatment of adults with symptomatic obstructive HCM to enhance functional capacity and symptoms; Sotyktu for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Abraxane, a protein-bound chemotherapy product. It sells products to wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies, retailers, hospitals, clinics, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as Bristol-Myers Company. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.