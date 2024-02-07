Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 1.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADUS opened at $87.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.21. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.