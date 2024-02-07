Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on February 29th

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.5% annually over the last three years. Affiliated Managers Group has a dividend payout ratio of 0.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $20.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.

Shares of AMG opened at $154.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.85. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $120.22 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

