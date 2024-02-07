Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $149.66, but opened at $154.39. Affiliated Managers Group shares last traded at $155.60, with a volume of 66,470 shares changing hands.

The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. The company had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.85.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

See Also

