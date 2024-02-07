Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $148.00 at UBS Group

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $125.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

ABNB opened at $144.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.37. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $154.95.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $2,186,730.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 922,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,649,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $2,186,730.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 922,615 shares in the company, valued at $115,649,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,460,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,506,731 shares of company stock worth $208,680,320 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after acquiring an additional 363,134 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,227,000 after buying an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after buying an additional 39,452 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $32,904,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $235,338,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

