Albemarle (ALB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $113.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $293.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Albemarle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Albemarle from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.16.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

