Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 799,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,689,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,003,000 after acquiring an additional 278,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,650,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,031,000 after acquiring an additional 199,235 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.07%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

