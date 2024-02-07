Amalgamated Bank Acquires 20,251 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,251 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,832,000 after buying an additional 4,815,650 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,441,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,110,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,024,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $52.41. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.76.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

