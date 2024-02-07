Amalgamated Bank Acquires 352 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in State Street by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in State Street by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 90.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 234.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

State Street Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of STT stock opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

