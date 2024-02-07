Amalgamated Bank Acquires 5,911 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $82,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,635,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 322,718 shares of company stock valued at $26,604,904 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.4 %

HIG opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.