Amalgamated Bank Acquires 8,061 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,899 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DKS opened at $156.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.28 and its 200 day moving average is $127.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $158.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.24.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

