Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $508,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $508,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,745.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,752. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BERY shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

BERY stock opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

