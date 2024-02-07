Amalgamated Bank Buys 2,692 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,405,000 after purchasing an additional 853,971 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 612,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after acquiring an additional 575,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,021,000 after acquiring an additional 432,155 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $113.02 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $293.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Albemarle from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.16.

Albemarle Company Profile



Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

