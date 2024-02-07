Amalgamated Bank Buys 3,320 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Celsius were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Celsius by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 1.6% in the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 3.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 67,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $3,371,927.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,321,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,569,494.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 67,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $3,371,927.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,321,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,569,494.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 129,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $6,157,458.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,413,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,834,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,109,248 shares of company stock worth $52,144,766 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.25 and a beta of 1.73.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.59.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

