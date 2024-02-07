Amalgamated Bank Buys 3,554 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $104.21 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.75.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.44%.

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

