Amalgamated Bank Buys 3,790 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 104.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,984,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,742,000 after buying an additional 2,977,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after acquiring an additional 916,516 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,787,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,761,000 after acquiring an additional 855,310 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 67.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,369,000 after acquiring an additional 828,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 1.6 %

CHDN opened at $120.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $106.45 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.80.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.382 dividend. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.07%.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

