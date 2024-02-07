Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $170.22 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.19 and a 52-week high of $173.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.39 and a 200-day moving average of $160.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $3,553,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,843,894.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTEK

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.