Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,069.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 779.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

NYSE ORI opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.26. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $30.60.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.