Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

