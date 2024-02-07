Amalgamated Bank Has $5.29 Million Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 547.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 82,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 69,605 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 37.2% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 195,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 52,965 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.8% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 28,162 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.17%.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.68.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

