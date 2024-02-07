Amalgamated Bank Has $5.33 Million Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Range Resources by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 2,261.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Range Resources stock opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average of $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RRC. StockNews.com cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Benchmark cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Range Resources

About Range Resources

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.