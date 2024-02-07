Amalgamated Bank Has $5.74 Million Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Repligen were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 19.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 32.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 44.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.
Repligen Trading Up 2.3 %
Repligen stock opened at $200.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 98.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.03. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $204.00.
In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Repligen
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
