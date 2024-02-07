Amalgamated Bank Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,815 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

