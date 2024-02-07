Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in STERIS by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $153,900,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 54.0% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,267,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,086,000 after acquiring an additional 444,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $225.92 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $173.21 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

