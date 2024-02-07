Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $165.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.08. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

