Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 27.1% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Compass Point cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.07.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.42%.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.