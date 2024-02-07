Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ WTW opened at $268.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $269.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.31.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

