Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 154.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter valued at $242,000.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.11.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

