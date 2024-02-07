Analysts Issue Forecasts for Graco Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Graco in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $86.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. Graco has a 1-year low of $66.17 and a 1-year high of $87.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $117,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,207.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at $4,546,001.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $117,045.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,451 shares in the company, valued at $435,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,734 shares of company stock worth $2,269,879 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Graco by 21.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

