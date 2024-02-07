Analyzing Doma (NYSE:DOMA) & Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF)

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) and Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Doma and Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Doma alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doma -63.44% -429.43% -43.26% Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.1% of Doma shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Doma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Doma and Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros, as reported by MarketBeat.

Doma presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 488.24%. Given Doma’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Doma is more favorable than Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Doma and Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doma $440.18 million 0.13 -$302.21 million ($16.10) -0.26 Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Doma.

Summary

Doma beats Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doma

(Get Free Report)

Doma Holdings Inc. originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market. It operates its third-party title insurance agency business under the North American Title Company brand. Doma Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros

(Get Free Report)

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros engages in insurance and reinsurance business in Spain and Portugal. It offers motor, home, medical, assistance, and fire insurance; and reinsurance products. The company is also involved in the provision of vehicle repair services; and provides insurance brokerage, claims management, claims related repair work, and other specialized household services. It distributes its products through telephone and Internet sales channels. The company was formerly known as Bankinter Aseguradora Directa, S.A. Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros and changed its name to Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros on January 26, 1995. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Tres Cantos, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.