Antero Midstream (AM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Antero Midstream to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.25.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.9% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

