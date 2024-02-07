Antero Midstream (AM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Antero Midstream to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Antero Midstream Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.25.
Antero Midstream Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.29%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AM
Antero Midstream Company Profile
Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Antero Midstream
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.