Antero Resources (AR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Antero Resources to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

Antero Resources stock opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 3.28.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.85.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

