AptarGroup (ATR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect AptarGroup to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $131.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.30 and a 200-day moving average of $125.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. AptarGroup has a one year low of $107.89 and a one year high of $133.79.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,370.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 55.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.