Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Stock Price Down 7.1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 205,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 794,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Specifically, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $289,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $809.09 million, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.60 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

