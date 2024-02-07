Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Arrow Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Arrow Financial has a payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

Arrow Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.72. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $31.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 88.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 16.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 19.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AROW shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Arrow Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

