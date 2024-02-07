Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $744,000 Stock Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,692 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 237.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the first quarter worth about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUSE opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.24%.

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $615,807 and have sold 13,800 shares valued at $312,409. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

BUSE has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

