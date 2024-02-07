Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price Down 2.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $209.50 and last traded at $210.12. Approximately 238,677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,831,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.05.

Specifically, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total transaction of $1,806,756.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,656,759.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 171,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,296,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total value of $1,806,756.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,656,759.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 313,388 shares of company stock valued at $67,176,552. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TEAM. Scotiabank started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,015,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

