Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.11. Audacy shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 4,429,500 shares traded.

Audacy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Audacy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Audacy in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Audacy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 54,311 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Audacy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,000,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after acquiring an additional 244,848 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Audacy by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 28,959 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

