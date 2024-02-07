AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

AN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.13.

NYSE AN opened at $144.16 on Monday. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $120.26 and a 12 month high of $182.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.65 and a 200-day moving average of $145.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,755,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at $664,303,175.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 483,186 shares of company stock worth $69,331,092. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3,729.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 492,074 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,990,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 31.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,300,000 after buying an additional 181,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTF Capital Management LP bought a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter valued at about $24,836,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

