Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 33,039 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 417.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $56.59.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

