Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $91.94 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $92.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

