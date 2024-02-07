Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE COF opened at $134.36 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $140.86. The stock has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,865 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,804. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.